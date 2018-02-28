Nasarawa Families Flee Homes Over Inter-tribal Crisis

Published:

Scores of families have reportedly deserted their homes in Assakio community in the Lafia East Development Area of Nasarawa State for fear of being attacked, following rumours of fresh inter-tribal crisis between Alago and Eggon youths in the state. It was learnt that trouble started between the two tribes when the Eggon youths allegedly went to the Assakio area in large numbers on Bajaj Motorcycles to reclaim and clear their original settlements destroyed during the 2012 and 2014 communal crisis.





According to Punch, the alleged invasion by the Eggon youths created fear among the people, who subsequently started packing out of the area. The Eggon Youths President, Daniel Anyuabuga, however, told Northern City News that there was no crisis between Eggon and Alago youths, adding that the youths only went to Assakio to clear their settlement.





He said: “Nobody has the right to stop them from staying in Assakio. The law is clear that if you stay in a particular place for more than 10 years, you are like an indigene of that place. Any Eggon youth that carries weapons and attacks people should be held responsible.” Also, the Alago Youth President, Iliya Ashoapa, said: “We heard that there are a number of Eggon elders that are using these youths to terrorise people. We call for the arrests of any culpable.” The Police Public Relations Officer, Idirisu Kennedy, said the command was aware of the incident and had brought the situation under control.

