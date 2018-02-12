N3.6b Diversion: Stella Oduah Ignoring Our Invitations - EFCC 

Published:





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that Senator Stella Oduah representing Anambra North, has been ignoring invitations to her over an alleged diversion of N3.6bn meant for the installation of security devices at the airports during her time as the Minister of Aviation.







The commission alleged that the lawmaker failed to respond to any of the three invitations sent to her within three months. The Punch reported that EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known on Sunday. He said, "She was invited, yes. She has been sent a series of invitations; in the last three months she has been invited thrice.”

Share This