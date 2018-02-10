My Life Is In Danger - IBB Spokeman, Afegbua Cries Out

Published:

Kazzim Afegbua, media aide to ex-military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida has raised alarm that his life is in danger following a statement he issued on behalf of his principal. In the statement, his principal had asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 election.





And since then, he has been invited by the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning. But on Friday, Afegbua raised alarm that his life has been endangered.“My life is in danger right now,” Afegbua said. "Consequently am surrendering my life to the government.





"In the last one week, I have gone through a lot, including my children. The Police declared me a wanted man for just no course.“Later, the DSS invited me on the same flimsy excuse. On Thursday, I honoured the invitation. I spent seven hours with my lawyer without seeing their boss and I was asked to come back today.”





He added that, "Today again, I spent almost two and half hours before my interrogators came and led me to a conference room where they confronted me first, with the statement I issued on Sunday, on behalf of my boss of over 14 years, former President Ibrahim Babangida, in which he advised President Buhari not to seek reelection in 2019.





"I affirmed being the author on the instruction of my boss. They asked me to put it in writing, which I did.“They brought the second statement refuting the original statement I signed and I told them that I knew nothing about it. They also asked me to put it in writing and I did just that.





"Later, they asked me to provide my bank account number, the number of my passport, my residential address and many other details about myself.“However, they said that what they were doing about my case was normal. They said that once such two conflicting statements are coming from such a personality like a former President, they have the responsibility to investigate it and get to the root of the matter.”

