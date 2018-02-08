Money Laundering: Court Grants Ex-Nasarawa Gov.’s Son, Adamu N8m Bail

Published:

Justice J. K. Daggard of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano on February 7, 2018 granted Nuraini Adamu, son of former Governor of Nasarawa State and one Felix Onyeabo bail in the sum of N8 million each and two sureties in like sum.



Nuraini is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes, Commission, EFCC, alongside Onyeabo for allegedly obtaining contract with forged documents.



The defendants were arraigned on January 17, 2018 on a 5-count charge of money laundering.



Upon arraignment, the defendants pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned till today for ruling on their bail application.



In his ruling, Justice Daggard granted the defendants bail in the sum of N8,000,000 (Eight Million Naira Only) each and two sureties in like sum.



The sureties, the Judge said, must have landed properties within the jurisdiction of the court and must deposit their international passports and affidavit of means with the court.



The case has been adjourned to March 28, 2018 for commencement of trial.

