Metuh: Justice Abang A Disgrace To Nigerian Judiciary - Fayose

Ekiti governor Ayodele Fayose says Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court is a disgrace to the Nigerian judiciary, for insisting sick Metuh appeared in court on Monday. Fayose was reacting to the corruption trial of the former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, who was brought to court on a stretcher on Monday.





The governor accused the judge of ridiculing Metuh by insisting he appeared in court, despite his lawyers informing him that he (Metuh) was seriously ill.





"In saner climes, all that is needed as proof of inability to stand trial due to ill health is a doctor report from duly recognised health institution and one wonders whether medical report from federal government owned Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State, should not have been enough to convince Justice Abang that Metuh was indeed sick,” Fayose said in a statement.





"Shame on Abang, a judge who goes to court robing himself in garment of corruption. Why didn’t he (Abang) dock Metuh with the stretcher on which he was brought to court yesterday despite all his initial bragging?





"The judge’s utterances during last month’s court appearance when he was told that Metuh was on admission and could not appear in court was a clear demonstration of malice and desperation to convict an accused person at all cost.”

