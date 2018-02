Published:

Maryam Sanda, the lady who stabbed her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, to death at their home in Abuja in November last year, today made a shocking confession in court.





According to Maryam, she is currently three months pregnant for her deceased husband. The trial of Maryam for homicide commenced today at the FCT High court in Jabi, Abuja. and is currently ongoing.

