Luxurious Bus Burnt To Ashes Along Lagos Ibadan Expressway

A fully loaded luxurious bus today went up on fire along the Lagos Ibadan expressway The bus which belonged to one of the popular bus companies in Nigeria was heading to the Eastern part of the country when the incident. No life was lost in the incident but CKN News that properties worth millions of Nigeria wete lost to the inferno. No one could say for such what led to the fire incident
