Looters Setting Nigeria Backward - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lamented the looting of the nation’s resources and said it has stopped the country from been among the greatest in the world. Osinbajo said this on Friday at the burial ceremony of Pa Daniel Olajide Adebiyi at St. Peter’s Anglican church, Otun-ekiti in Ekiti state.





According to him, the country must embrace peace to experience growth and development.“Let me say to you that, on our part, we want to do everything that is necessary to bring peace everywhere, whether it has to do with herdsmen or not,” Osinbajo said.





"This country is great and has the resources. If our resources are not stolen, if our resources are used properly, this can be the greatest country anywhere in the world. So we intend to do that, to use our resources prudently and to make sure that our country is truly great.”





He noted that, "what I ask you for is prayers. This is a golden opportunity for us as Christians. When the two of us agree on anything, the Lord our God will bring it to pass. Agree with me that our country will be great and our country will be great.”

