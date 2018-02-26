Location Of Kidnapped Dapchi Schoolgirls Revealed

Published:





It has been reported that half of the Dapchi schoolgirls abducted from their school in Yobe State have been ferried across the border into Niger Republic. The girls were abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.





A national daily quoted a credible source as saying that the girls were split into two groups. It reports that one group was left in an enclave in northern Borno State, while the other was taken to a village in Niger Republic.



According to the report, the school girls were abducted by the Musab Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram which is loyal to the Islamic State of West Africa. The group had lost grounds along the shores of the Lake Chad.



The source said: "The girls were ferried across a shallow river and are held in the border town of Duro in Niger Republic.“The second batch has been moved to Tumbun Gini area of Abadam LGA of Borno.”Abadam, with headquarters at Malam Fatori is three kilometres from Bosso, Niger Republic.

