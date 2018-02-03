Lekki Toll Review: Massive Compliance Recorded

Published:

Following the February 1, 2018 implementation of the toll review by Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) at the Admiralty Circle Plaza and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Plaza, the management of LCC has expressed satisfaction at the massive compliance by motorists.



During a media parley to update the public on developments around the toll review held on Thursday, February 1, the Managing Director of LCC, Mr. Mohammed Mubashiru Hassan informed journalists that the toll review was a socio-economic decision made at the right time to avoid yearly increments. Mr. Hassan said the toll review was mooted a few years ago but had to go through the due process of consultations.



"The compliance level is satisfactory. If there is no compliance, by now, you would have noticed dissenting activities. We are, however, in a democratic government; there is right of choice for those who are willing to pay and those who don't want to pay. In November 2017, we made an attempt to carry out the review but the Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode directed LCC to carry out further consultations with stakeholders in the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe corridor which we have since done. We cannot but attribute this high level of compliance and understanding by motorists to the advice and support we received from the media, Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Indigenes and Residents,

National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW), Traditional Rulers and Youth Organizations as well community development Associations and civil society groups”. Mr. Hassan revealed.



While engaging the media on alternative routes for motorists who are not willing to pay the new tariff, Hassan encouraged motorists to sign up for the electronic tags (e-Tag), which provides quick access through both toll plazas. He also said e-Tag users are entitled to 10% discount, which can increase to as much as 50% discount depending on the frequency of passage. He corrected the misconception that the e-Tags were designed for the elites of the society, pointing out that a lot of commercial buses (popularly called 'Danfo'), corporate and private vehicles use the e-tag for easy passage through the toll plazas. Furthermore, owners of several vehicles can secure a single e-Tag account for their vehicles so as to fund it centrally and monitor the movement of their vehicles through the toll plazas. Occasional road users can also register for the

e-Tag as the funds paid into the account does not expire at any time until used. To register for the e-Tag, the motorist is required to provide the vehicle license, proof of ownership and any valid identity card. He also reiterated that the eTag, once acquired can be used in any of the lanes at the plazas.



LCC Managing Director apologized for the traffic congestion experienced by motorist at the toll plazas on the first day. It is important to note that concerted efforts have been put in place to reduce and checkmate possible heavy traffic congestions in future. He further assured the public that his organization was poised to continue the development of the Lekki axis. "The Ajah flyover has been completed and we have the intention of rehabilitating the road up to Eleko Beach so that the benefits seen in the Lekki area can be extended further along the axis. Possibly, it may spill over to Epe which already has a six-lane road".



Lekki Concession Company Limited has managed operations of the the Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway for the past 10 years despite the yearly increase of the cost of operations and the rate of inflation. In addition, LCC provides various other services to road users free of charge, especially as it relates to their convenience such as the 24/7 free vehicle breakdown and recovery services by the Company's Route and Incident Management team; LCC dedicated Police team to ensure safety and security of road users; the Toll free Customer Service helpline and other services. Over 100,000 road users have benefited from the free service of the Route and Incident Management team since inception.



