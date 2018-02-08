LEKKI TOLL GATE INCREMENT PROTEST: POLICE WARNS PROTESTERS.

Published:

Share This

It has come to the knowledge of the Lagos State Police Command that some residents of Lekki/Ajah areas of the state are planning to protest the increase in toll fare by the management of Lekki Toll Plaza.While the Command recognizes the right of citizens to carry out peaceful protest, the police will not standby and watch protesters take laws into hands nor allow miscreants to hijack the protest.The Command is using this opportunity to inform and warn the group planning this protest for tomorrow, Friday, the 9th of February, 2018, not to block the Highway, the Expressway or any road for that matter.All those who want to participate in the protest must organize themselves in a peaceful manner in line with public protection and assembly law.The Command would not hesitate to use reasonable force to prevent any group of persons from blocking the road or breaching the public peace.The Command however, wishes advise all to go about their lawful business peacefully on the Island and indeed every part of the state as adequate security is in place throughout the state.SP Chike OtiPolice Public Relations OfficerLagos State Police Command.