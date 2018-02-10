Lalong Budgets N250m For Establishment Of Ranches

Published:

Plateau State Government has budgeted N250 million for the establishment and management of ranches in yet to be identified locations of the state.Governor Lalong has since assuming office described ranching as not only the best option in addressing persistent farmer/herder clashes but also an avenue to empower the youths and increase the state’s economic prospects.The funds for the establishment and management of ranches is identified under the Agriculture and Rural Development sector along with other interventions such as subsidy on fertilizer procurement which amounts to N700m as well as subsidy on tractorization, amounting to N670m.The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Sani Yahaya Mavo stated at the 2018 budget breakdown yesterday in Jos that the N4b allocation to the agric sector will also include procurement of 17 Unit of MF 435 tractors at N60m among others.Mavo said the state government will continue to maintain zero tolerance on corruption and mismanagement of state resources adding that the Lalong led government will waste no time in dealing with any citizen who tries to frustrate efforts of revenue authorities.The 2018 budget has a total size of N146 million, over N6m above the 2017 budget with the sum of 70.5m earmarked for capital projects and N75.9m for recurrent expenditure.