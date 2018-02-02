Lagos City Marathon 2018: LASTMA announces traffic diversion

Published:





As part of efforts to ensure a hitch-free Lagos City Marathon scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2018, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced traffic diversion on the affected routes during the race.



A statement issued on Wednesday by the Authority, said that the event will kick-off at 6am from the National Stadium, Surulere and terminate at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, thus necessitating traffic diversion.



The statement advised motorists and commercial vehicles to use alternative routes as listed below:





From Eko Bridge, motorists shall be diverted through Costain to connect Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigerian Breweries and Bode Thomas through Apapa Road (now Moshood Abiola Way).





From Alaka Estate, motorists shall be diverted through Iponri or Iponri Estate.





Motorists from Masha inward journey to Stadium shall be diverted to Shitta Roundabout for onward movement through Falolu and Adeniran Ogunsanya Roads to their various destinations.





Motorists from Apapa/Orile-Iganmu to Funsho Williams shall be diverted through Apapa Road to continue their journey.





On Ikorodu Road, traffic from Ojota inwards Fadeyi, Funsho Williams is allowed; there will be a restriction for motorists who want to link Gbagada through Town Planning Way, Ilupeju to Third Mainland Bridge (Marathon Route).





From Apapa – Oshodi Expressway (i.e from Mile 2) motorists shall be diverted through BOC Gases/Armed Forces Resettlement Center on the service lane through Agege Motor Road. Traffic will also be diverted through Town Planning Way before Anthony – Oke. (Note that Gbagada inward 3rd Mainland Bridge will be closed to traffic from Anthony – Oke).



From Old Toll Gate to Alapere, Ogudu, motorists shall be diverted through Gbagada, Oworonshoki-Oshodi-Apapa Expressway and navigate their journey to destinations.



From Ajah to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road through Lekki, traffic shall be diverted through Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I.



Motorists shall be diverted through Alexandra Road from Cable Bridge while Bourdillon Road will be temporarily closed to traffic.



From Awolowo Road, motorists shall be diverted through Falomo Bridge to connect Ozumba Mbadiwe Road while Falomo Roundabout inwards Bourdillon will be temporarily closed and Akin Adesola Street inwards Bar Beach will also be temporarily closed to traffic.



From Bonny Camp to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, traffic shall be diverted through Old Mr. Biggs Junction to Kofo Abayomi Street.

The statement added that all adjoining streets and feeder roads to the dedicated routes of the race would be temporarily closed to ensure the safety and security of participants.



It also implored Lagosians plying the affected routes to exercise patience and obey traffic management officials deployed to the identified routes for a successful exercise.

