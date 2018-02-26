Kwankwaso Must Agree To Some Conditions Before We Can Reconcile - Ganduje

Published:





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has stated his readiness to reconcile with his predecessor in office, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. He, however, gave conditions that have to be fulfilled before such a thing can take place. In an interview with The Sun, Ganduje said: "Yes, it (reconciliation) is possible, but the state will not be in his palms. He cannot impose his will on us





"We recently conducted local government elections in the state, he went to court to stop the election, but we defeated him.“He took us to a court here in Abuja to stop us, but up till now the case is on, and the court did not stop us from conducting the election.“But still there is no permanent friend or permanent enemy. We will reconcile, but he has to agree to some terms.”





Recall that, just yesterday, Ganduje disclosed how his misunderstanding with the immediate past governor of his state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso started. The governor recalled that they were very close and things went sour before 1999. Speaking to Daily Sun, He said: "Yes, we were very, very close. Even before 1999, we have been friends.







I was Commissioner for Works and Transport for six years during the military, and my former governor is a politician right from the military when political parties were formed.“I started politics right from 1978, and in 1979 during the NPN period, I even contested election and was even part of the executive members of the party in the state. So, politics is not something I am just starting now.

Share This