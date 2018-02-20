Killing: Nigerian Army Begins Operation Cat Race In Benue

Published:





The Nigerian army on Tuesday began Operation Cat Race, an exercise aimed at ending conflicts and other criminal activities in the north central. Ahead of the formal inauguration of the operation, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, paid a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.



According to General Buratai, the exercise is aimed at familiarising the Army with the terrain and the peculiar security challenges of the area. It is expected that this would bring under control, to a large extent, the issues of farmers and herdsmen crisis and other ancillary security challenges in that zone.



The Army had on Wednesday last week announced that the operation would run from February 15 to March 31 in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger states.

Share This