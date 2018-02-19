Kastina Elders Vows To Reply Obasanjo's Letter To Buhari

Published:

The Katsina State Elders Forum has said it will soon reply former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the open letter he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari. Obasanjo had released a statement in January, in which he asked Buhari not to seek another term in office due to his belief the president has failed Nigerians.





But speaking in Daura on Sunday, Governor Aminu Masari of Kastina state said the Forum had studied the letter and would respond soon.“The elders forum will consider the possibility of replying the recent letter by President Olusegun Obasanjo to Buhari. We intend to place an advertorial in the national dailies to respond to the issues he raised,” Masari told newsmen, shortly after he led the elders on a condolence visit to President Buhari in Daura.





"The response will not be long in coming; it will be very soon.”He added that, “We came to formally commiserate with the President and also pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased.“We also told the President to accept the development as destined by the Almighty.”

