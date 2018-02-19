Kaduna APC Faction Suspends Governor El Rufai From The Party

Published:

A faction of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has suspended the state governor Nasir el-Rufai for six months. The faction known as Kaduna Restoration Group had issued him a query and suspended three of his aides about three days ago.





According to the faction, El-Rufai is undertaking "anti- party activities and anti-human activities.”But in a statement on Sunday, the group resolved to suspend the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).“Sequel to the 48 hours ultimatum issued to the Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir Ahmad Elrufa’i by the Kaduna state working committee of the APC to give explanations and defence on the allegations labelled against him, the SWC under chairmanship of S.I,” the statement read in part.





"Danladi Wada on Saturday 17th February 2018 convened, resolved and do consider and ratified the findings and recommendations of the Disciplinary and Fact Finding Committee put before it in accordance with Article 21 (B) (iii) of the APC Constitution, to the effect that having the governor failed to respond accordingly, he stands suspended for a period of 6 months from the APC with immediate effect.”

