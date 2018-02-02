Jonathan Urges Buhari To Implement APC Panel’s Report On Restructuring

Published:

Former President Jonathan, Dickson and top Ijaw leaders has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the APC to be sincere with the implementation of the recommendations of the party's committee led by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el - Rufai. Jonathan and the group said a holistic and sincere implementation of the recommendations of the report on restructuring would encourage inter ethnic harmony and development in the country. This was contained in statement by the Special Adviser to Dickson on Media Relations Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, on Thursday.





The statement quoted Jonathan as saying that the issues which fell under the purview of the committee were exhaustively treated during the 2014 National Conference whose sincere implementation would definitely move the nation forward. Jonathan said it was a good idea that the APC was able to set up a committee to look into the same grey areas which featured prominently in the deliberations of the 2014 conference.





The former President commended Dickson for playing the leadership role of coordinating the thoughts of the Ijaw people on the sensitive issue of restructuring. He said Dickson must be appreciated for ensuring that the Ijaw nation did not sing discordant tunes on the issue of restructuring. He stressed that he was pleased that Dickson was performing the leadership role in accordance with the expectations by coordinating the Ijaw ethnic nationality on the topical issue.





Jonathan said, "I am pleased with the calibre of people who came with the governor to brief me on the issue of the recommendations of the APC's committee on restructuring. "I am also pleased that the APC set up a committee to look into the grey areas to come up with these recommendations. When we were in government, we came up with a conference and several issues were addressed which if sincerely implemented would encourage relationship in the country. A sincere implementation of the recommendations on these grey areas will make the country to move forward.

