Jonathan Never Protected Fulani Herdsmen – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association have alleged that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan did nothing to protect the Fulanis. National President of the group Bello Abdullahi Bodejo (Lamido Fulbe) said this, adding that clashes between farmers and herders did not start from the President Muhammadu Buhari government.





According to Bodejo, those blaming Buhari for the recent clashes are doing so due to the present administration’s fight against corruption. He told Sun News that, “In 2014 when President Jonathan was still in power, there were crises in Plateau, Benue and Taraba states that almost destroyed the country. That time they were calling the name of Jonathan but now that the All Progressives Congress(APC) has taken power from the PDP, and changed the government, the problem has shifted to Buhari.





In addition, he said “Some people who lost the elections do not know how they can sit down without getting anything from the government. These are the kinds of people causing the problem and hoping that they would go back to power. “During the Jonathan’s time, you remember the Ombatse cult problem in Nasarawa State. That crisis alone was even threatening the country as many security agents were killed but there was no much propaganda. Now, even if a husband and wife quarrel, they would say it is a problem caused by the Fulani.





“I know why they are saying all these; it is because President Buhari is a Fulani man. Buhari is fighting corruption and all these people who looted our money are not happy and they are fighting back in many ways. “Many of them are being chased about by the EFCC and they are not happy and they want to cause problems because election is approaching. President Muhammadu Buhari is a very straight leader and is not protecting anybody.”

