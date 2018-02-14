Join Retirees Club - Tinubu Tells Obasanjo, Babangida, Describes Both Leaders As Shadows

Published:





A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has advised former president Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Babangida to join the retirees club and collect his pension. He made the comments in reaction to Obasanjo’s much talked about statement in which he advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to re-contest for the Presidency in 2019.







"I don’t address those shadows. We should let our former presidents join retirees’ club and take pensions but they can participate in our politics if they are interested. It is a free world but this freedom is not served a la carte but they should allow us to move our country forward. It is a challenge to every Nigerian.”







Tinubu was addressing journalists on Tuesday after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Tinubu, who was accompanied by another chieftain of the APC, Bisi Akande also expressed confidence that the APC will win the 2019 election in a transparent manner.

