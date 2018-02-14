Insecurity: Presidency Replies Wole Soyinka

Published:





The Presidency has said that security agencies in the country are up to the task of securing the country, admitting that there are security challenges confronting the country. The Special Adviser to the President t Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said on Tuesday while reacting to the statement credited to Professor Wole Soyinka berating the President over insecurity in the country.



Featuring on Channels television, Adesina said the federal government would review the suggestion from the Nobel laureate, adding that security agencies were rising up to the challenges. Adesina further maintained that Nigeria’s security apparatus and machinery were not in a comatose state.



He said; "What Professor Soyinka has said can just be one of the proffered solutions which will be looked out. I have spoken about the nine governors’ committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.“There is a security apparatus in the country which is working to secure the country. Yes, there are challenges, but that apparatus is rising to those challenges. I would not agree with you that it is failing.”

