INEC Cautions Fraudulent Staffs

The Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Sam Olumekun, on Thursday warned workers of the commission of the consequence of collecting gratification before performing their duties.bHe insisted that INEC would not compromise standard in the 2019 general election.

Olumekun addressed reporters in Lagos, saying that some people were extorting voters before registering them. The REC said machinery was in motion to apprehend those involved in the criminal act. He said, "The commission’s problem in the voter registration is extortion. Reports have reached us that some people are being asked gratification before they are registered.

"I must say any worker caught demanding gratification will be dealt with. Nobody is supposed to give any dime to anybody before he or she can be registered. The public should watch out and report anybody who falls within the category.”

