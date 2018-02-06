Imo State Government Owing Judges 16 Months Salary - Ohakim

Published:

A former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, has disclosed that the administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha is owing high court judges 16 months salary. He made this known while announcing his governorship ambition to newsmen.





The former governor also gave Okorocha up to the end of next month, to clear the judges salaries or risk a protest. Ohakim said: "None of the arms of government is superior to the other. I have personally written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria and President Muhammadu Buhari on this ugly development.





"I really don’t understand why judges should be denied their salaries because government has consistently lost it’s very bad cases brought before the courts.”While lamenting that the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Pius I. Okpara, died in office without getting his emoluments, Ohakim bemoaned the fact that the lives of most of the judges are in danger, as they can no longer pay their medical bills.





"Judges are not expected to engage in any money yielding venture while serving.“Government should not expect to be saved by the judges when it brazenly flouts the rule of law,” Ohakim said.

