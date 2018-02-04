IBB DEBUNKS STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT BUHARI

Published:

My attention has been drawn to a report making rounds especially online in which I was quoted as advising Nigerians not to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming 2019 election.Not only is the said statement untrue, it is in its entirety, an inaccurate representation of my view of the state of our dear Nation.As a former President and an elder statesman, I have existing communication channels through which I reach out to President Muhammadu Buhari on topical issues of national importance, should there be the need so to do.The media, both online or mainstream and indeed the unsuspecting public are advised to disregard such false reports.Thank you and God Bless you all.Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd) (GCON)Former Military President Federal Republic of NigeriaHilltop MansionMinna, Niger state.4th February 2018.