2019:Rochas Okorocha Endorses Son In Law As Imo Governor

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State on Monday said despite perceived opposition across the state, he would support his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, to be governor in 2019 if he decides to contest. Nwosu, who is currently the governor's chief of staff, is married to Okorocha ’s first daughter, Ulomma.



A press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, quoted Okorocha to have spoken when leaders of the All Progressives Congress from Owerri Municipal Council visited him on Monday. The APC leaders visit, Onwuemeodo said, was to urge Okorocha to encourage Nwosu to be the next governor.



The statement quoted Okorocha as testifying, "Uche Nwosu is hardworking, and never gets tired. "He is a very humble young man. Not proud. Not arrogant. So, power won't enter his head. "In spite of the position he occupies, you can't see him quarreling with anybody or maltreating anybody. "He does not segregate anybody, whether from Orlu or Owerri or Okigwe zone. He relates with people enviously”



According to Onwuemeodo, Okorocha said though his son in-law has not declared his intention to run for governor of the state, if Nwosu comes out, he would support him on the grounds that he has all it takes to make a good governor. "I have checked him in and out, I have not found him wanting.



"What the state wants is Imo governor and not Owerri Zone or Orlu Zone or Okigwe Zone governor. Zoning does not put food on the table of anybody. "The young man is a team player who does not use his office to molest anybody. He has the qualities of a good leader. If he says he will run for governor, I will support him,”Okorocha reportedly said.

Share This