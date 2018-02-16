I Will Make Nigeria Proud Again - President Buhari

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday promised to take Nigeria to the next level despite the nation ’s current challenges. Buhari made the promise in his remarks at the induction of the Nigerian Air Force's Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Tsaigumi, in Kaduna.





A copy of his speech was made available to journalists by the Presidency's media office. The President said his administration was determined to overcome all challenges militating against the country's security and development. He therefore appealed to all Nigerians to support his administration to achieve its objective. Buhari said, "Let me again reiterate our commitment and firm resolve to take this nation to the next level.





"We remain determined to overcome all challenges to our security and development as a nation. "I enjoin all well meaning Nigerians to join hands with us to make our collective dreams of greatness a reality”The President said his government was committed to delivering the much needed change that would make the difference in the nation.





"Government remains determined, despite numerous challenges to bring about the much needed change that will lift our beloved nation to its rightful place as a major economic and political force on the world stage”he added. Buhari disclosed that part of government's drive to achieve the goal is to enable enterprise and the improvement of the quality of life through massive improvement of national infrastructure. He said as he outlined in his New Year Day broadcast to the nation, the present administration has designed a series of key projects to dramatically overhaul national infrastructure and overcome the deficit in that vital area.

