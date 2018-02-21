I Take Orders From The First Lady - Ex President, Jonathan's Aide Tells Court

Published:





Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, an aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that all the actions he took in the performance of his duties were based on instructions handed down to him by Dr. Jonathan and his wife, Patience. While testifying in a suit by Mrs. Jonathan, seeking to vacate a no debit order placed on her account containing $15.5 million at Skye Bank Plc by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said he had no power to issue instructions to anyone while in the villa. The matter is before Justice Mohammed Idris.





Respondents in the suit are the EFCC, Skye Bank, Dudafa, Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited, Transocean Property and Investment Company Limited and Globus Integrated Service Limited. While being cross examined by EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, Dudafa, said: "I know Festus Iyoha and Peter Avirim. They are presidential stewards attached to the president. Several times, the former president and his wife gave me dollars for Festus, Peter and others to change to naira.





"I was the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs and I received instructions from my boss. I never had powers to give instructions but I could relay instructions to aides in the Presidency including Festus and Peter.“I relayed instructions from the former president and his wife to the aides. Several instructions were given including the one involving money but they were all relayed on behalf of the former president and his wife. I was the only one that had access to the bedroom of the former president and if he gave me instructions, I had to carry them out. The physical handing over of the money was done by me though I was relaying an instruction.”Dudafa also told the court that he was not aware that Mrs. Jonathan was a Permanent Secretary with the Bayelsa State Government while he was serving in the Presidency.

Share This