I Mean Everything I Have Said About Buhari And His Government - Fayose

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has rubbished reports that ”he regrets everything he said about President Muhammadu Buhari.”Fayose, who has relentlessly criticised Buhari since he became president in 2015, shook hands with the commander in chief at the Council of State meeting on Thursday.



"Disregard statement quoting me as saying that “I regretted everything that I said about President Buhari,” the Ekiti governor said in a tweet on Friday evening. "I did not make such statement. It is the handiwork of haters of the truth. " stand by everything that I have said concerning the President and his govt.”

