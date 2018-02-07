I Am Not Running For President In 2019..T A Orji

Published:

The Senator representing Abia Central in the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has distanced himself from a rumoured presidency ambition in 2019, saying his detractors were behind the rumour in order to ridicule him.





In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by his media/legislative aide, Chief Eddie Onuzuruike, the lawmaker, said he would love to be left alone as he is currently busy with his work in the Senate.





“Our attention has been drawn to a laughable but deeply erroneous posting on Facebook backed up with a poster portraying Senator T. A. Orji Ochendo as a candidate for Presidency in 2019. The said poster bore the inscription.





‘The answer to Nigeria’s problems’ on the top left hand and ‘Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji’ at the foot. This is a total falsehood machinated by detractors to ridicule Senator T. A. Orji. “To reveal their evil intent they used a very old portrait dating to 2017 and wrongly spelt his name.





Instead of ‘Ahamefule’ they wrote ‘Ahamefula’. Evidently Senator Orji cannot spell his name wrongly. “Ochendo is happy and busy in the Senate executing the task of his people – the Abia central senatorial district. In truth, Ochendo has carried this out with multiple bills and motions unseen in a first time Senator for which he has been applauded by many organisations through awards and written attestations,” the statement said.





He added that Senator Orji “would want to be left alone to finish this assignment for now. This poster should be disregarded in totality. Senator Orji is not interested in the Presidency come 2019.”

