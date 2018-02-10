I Am Neither Missing Nor Lost - Obasanjo Son Replies Mother

Published:





Olujonwo Obasanjo, one of the sons of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has described as “ridiculous”, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins that he was missing and that the Police should look for him. The mother had in an interview granted a national newspaper last week declared that Olujonwo is missing and that the security agents had been alerted to go and look for him.





But, in a statement dated February 7 and signed by Olujonwo, which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the 34 year-old said he was not missing and wondered why the police should be looking for him at his age. In the statement titled: “I am neither missing nor lost”, Olujonwo said that his decision to keep away from his mother for now was entirely his.





"At my age of over 34 years, it is ridiculous to the extreme that my mother would ask the Police to look for me. I am well, alive and kicking and the Police need not look for me. For peace in my life, I have decided to keep away from my mother for now. She should not make me part of her seeking media attention.





"My siblings and others in my family who care about me without negative influence and abhorrent action know my whereabouts and we keep interacting and communicating. My father, who has supported me and my decisions in every aspect of my life, has been in constant communication with me and he is aware that I am hale and hearty. This is my personal and deliberate decision,” he stated.





The former president’s son also explained that he is old enough to marry and manage his marriage, including to decide what to do with it, if the need ever arises. I don’t want crocodile tears nor undue publicity from anybody,” he said.

