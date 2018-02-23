Husband Commits Suicide After Macheting Wife

Published:

A woman in Delta state is reported to be in a critical condition after her husband allegedly inflicted severe machete cut on her before taking his live. The incident is reported to have happened in Asaba, the state capital. The victim, Evang. Promise is at the intensive care unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.





Spokesman for the Police Command DSP Andrew Aniamaka identified the husband of the victim as Victor Lazarus. It was learned that the couple was in a pool of blood following the arrival of the police at their home along Ibusa Road.“She returned from a journey that evening, little did she know that the husband had prepared to kill her. As soon as she entered their room, the man started cutting from her head,” an eyewitness told The Nation.





"Their son then alerted neighbours and then ran to the police who were on patrol to report the case, only for the police to arrive the scene to meet the man on the floor. He must have used the same machete to kill himself. His body has been deposited in the mortuary.”





She added, “What a world! This woman has been going through hell in her marriage. There are so many women enduring their marriages they can’t confide in anyone until something terrible happens to them. Please Evang. Promise needs attention, financially and otherwise at the moment to enable her take treatment and recover fast.”

