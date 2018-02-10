How I Woke Up From Death On My Way To Mortuary - Julius Agwu

Published:





Popular comedian, Julius Agwu, has narrated how he died but returned to life when he was being conveyed to the mortuary. Agwu, who was critically ill some months ago, also spoke about his second visit to the hospital over the tumours in his brain.





"The truth is that I would not have been alive if not for God. I died and woke up; I literally died and woke up,” he told Punch. "I say that authoritatively because I know that I had an encounter with people that I know had died during that period. I saw my father who died about 12 years ago; he was the one that came and chased me back to the world because it was not my time.





"I died here in Nigeria but woke up when they were taking me to the mortuary. That was the first time I had a seizure in my house but my wife stood by me. God would keep on blessing my wife; I believe that God gave me my wife and I always thank him for her.“I bless God that she stayed despite everything that happened to me. They were taking me to a mortuary but to God be the glory, my hand moved and that was the point they returned me to the hospital. Here I am today. The encounter made me realise that there is nothing as good as rest.”





Agwu further disclosed that he had a relapse because he did not rest properly after his first surgery.“What happened was that they did an MRI scan and they detected that I had two growths. They removed a tumour at the back of my head which was the size of a golf ball and the other tumour was close to my brain.“They advised me that if they touched the other tumour, it could be fatal. They gave me drugs to shrink the tumour but I did not rest well and that is why it came back last year. I did not rest at all, after my surgery in America, I resumed doing my shows. I thank God for everything.”

Share This