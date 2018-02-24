How Buhari Caused Dapchi Schoolgirls Kidnap – Fani-Kayode

Published:





Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of empowering and emboldening Boko Haram insurgents to kidnap more schoolgirls by paying ransom to the terrorists. Fani Kayode wrote through his Twitter handle, saying the kidnappings of students from a Federal Government Girls College in Dapchi was bound to happen”.



He tweeted: "When u pay millions of dollars in ransom to BH in 3 years,when u lie to the world that u have defeated them and when u get the media to supress the truth about the gains they have made why should u be surprised about Dapchi?It was bound to happen.U empowered and emboldened them!”



The government of President Muhammadu Buhari have spent several millions of dollars to secure the release of some Chibok girls from Boko Haram.

