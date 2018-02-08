House Reps Member Dumps APC For PDP

Published:

L-R: Hon Adams Jagaba and Speaker Yakubu Dogara

Member of the House of Representatives Honorable Jagaba Adams Jagaba on Thursday dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Jagaba had announced in Kaduna that he was dumping the party to the opposition PDP.





During plenary on Thursday, he introduced himself thus: “I’m Hon Jagaba Adams Jagaba and I’m of the PDP.” However, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara said: “No, no, Jagaba. You can’t do this to me.”





Members to the PDP in the house started chanting their party’s name in jubilation, while members of the APC shouted “no, no.” This lasted for a while before order was restored.





Dogara consequently said: “The truth is that I’m not aware and the House is not aware. As a ranking member, you know what to do. So, as far as we’re concerned, you’re still a member of APC.”

Share This