Herdsmen/Farmers Clash: Fayose, Emir Sanusi Miyetti Allah Sign Peace Agreement

Governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, have signed a peace pact aimed at ending clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the state. The National President of the Miyetti Allah, Muhammadu Kiruwa, also signed the pact. The Emir was represented at Monday’s meeting in Ado-Ekiti by the Saduana of Kano and former governor of Kano Ibrahim Shekarau. Sanusi is reported to have pledged to work with Fayose, who had invited him to deliberate with other critical stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the crisis.





"As a member of Miyetti Allah Board of Trustees (BoT), the emir expresses his condolence to the victims of tragic incidences of herdsmen across the nation,” he said.“We have lived together for centuries and we have no cause, at this time, when unity is much desired, to end up in crisis. Sanusi expresses his condolence to families of bereaved and those who lost precious belongings and urges everyone to respect the law of the land and allow peace to reign.





"He also conveys his message of commendation to governor Fayose for ensuring peace and unity and putting in place appropriate laws, that are in the best interest of all parties. It is on record that the law put in place by the governor is the best in taking care of all parties involved. Anyone who has studied the law would know that it caters for all parties. "For example, it is not new that cattle rearing is restricted to the time the governor slated as part of the laws, and our brothers, the herdsmen, know this and we urge them to ensure they strictly obey.





equally urge the governor not to leave any stone unturned in his effort to ensure anyone who defaults must be made to face the full wrath of the law.”Responding, Fayose said, "Part of the problem of Nigeria is lack of trust as a result of misinformation and distrust and, sometimes, politics. Let me tell you today when two governors of different parties see each other, we hug and drink together. Whenever I and President Muhammadu Buhari see, we will remain friends, don’t die for politicians.”

