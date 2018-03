Published:

The Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Primary Health Development, Zayyani Bello-Gandi, has died. Tambuwal’s aide, 52, died on Tuesday after a protracted illness, and was buried on Wednesday in Sokoto.





He was former Chairman of Rabah Local Government of the state and left behind three wives and 20 children. Deputy Governor Ahmad Aliyu, commissioners, special advisers and other government officials attended Bello-Gandi’s burial.

