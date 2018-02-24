Governor Shares Nude Photos Of Lover For Revenge

Published:

The governor of Missouri has been indicted and taken into custody for circulating photographs of his bound and partially nude lover, local media reported Thursday.





Governor Eric Greitens was arrested Thursday afternoon on the first floor of Carnahan Courthouse in St Louis, according to an eyewitness report by a journalist from the St Louis Post-Dispatch.





Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy which was apparently linked to media reports last month that he had allegedly threatened to transmit photographs of the woman with whom he was having an affair.

