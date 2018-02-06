Governor Okorocha Cancels Three Free Working Days For Imo Workers

Published:

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has cancelled the three day working plan his government propagated for the civil servants in the state. Okorocha Okorocha disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Owerri, on his preparation to celebrate seven years of free education and 42 years since the creation of Imo State.





It will be recalled that in 2016, Okorocha’s policy reduced the weekly five working days to three to enable civil servants use two days to invest in agriculture. The governor’s reason for reverting the policy is because recession has ended. He added that, "From March 1st, the normal five days work policy will take effect.”

