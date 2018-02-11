Governor Mohammed Abubakar Condoles President Muhammadu Buhari Over Death of Sister-in-law

Published:

His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar paid a condolence visit to the families of President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura over the demise of his sister in-law Hajiya Aisha Mamman.Hajiya Aisha Mamman is the wife of the elder brother to Buhari, late Alhaji Mamman Danbaffale.The Governor first visits the residence of Alh. Mamman Daura, then the Palace of His Royal Highness the Emir of Daura. He then proceeded to the residence of Hajiya Rakiya Adamu, the only surviving elder sister of the President for condolences. The Governor also paid a condolence visit to Sabiu (Tunde) at his residence.The Governor prayed for the soul of the deceased and also prayed for her families to bear the loss.Hajiya Aisha Mamman died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 75.