Gov MAA Refurbishes and Renovates Government House Clinic

Governor M. A. Abubakar this morning commissioned the Government House Clinic. The Clinic which was hitherto almost comatose received a new lease of life as both it’s interiors and exteriors were renovated.Prior to its refurbishment, the clinic was recommended for total overhaul by the State Ministries of Works and Health. Gov. Abubakar acting on the request, commissioned his personal physician, Dr. Nuhu Saleh to carry out an in depth assessment of the clinic with a view to turn it around into a functional one.Speaking at today’s commissioning, Dr Nuhu Saleh said the clinic is now refurbished and equipped to cater for all primary and major secondary healthcare needs of the Governor, his family, Government House Staff and their families. He further stated that the clinic staff was drawn from both the Hospitals Management Board and the Primary Healthcare Development Agency. The clinic boasts of skilled personnel drawn from the 3 Senatorial zones of the state; Nurses, Laboratory Technicians, Medical Record Staff, Pharmacists to mention a few. Dr Nuhu added that the clinic will operate from 8am to 8pm daily on weekdays, with an emergency staff always on standby.Responding, Gov. M.A Abubakar profusely thanked Dr Nuhu Saleh and his team for a job well done. He promised to replicate equipment found in the clinic at public hospitals across the state. Governor Mohammed Abubakar also expressed his happiness that the clinic is now functional, and it caters for not just his family but also the health of his staff and their families.