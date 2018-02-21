Gov Fayose Did Not Slap University Lecturer.. Ekiti State Uni Mgt

Published:

RE: GOVERNOR FAYOSE SLAPS AN EKSU PROFESSOR: THE TRUTH ABOUT THE RECONCILIATION MEETING BETWEEN ASUU (EKSU Chapter), EKSU MANAGEMENT AND EKITI STATE GOVERNMENTThe Attention of the Management of Ekiti State University has been drawn to a fictitious and wrong report of event happening during the meeting between His Excellency, Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose and Members of the Academic Staff union , ASUU of Ekiti State University , where some faceless and unknown elements are posting on the Facebook and social media platforms that Governor Fayose has slapped one Professor Aribisala of the faculty of science for rudely Interrupting him while the Governor was talking.The post which has now gone viral was posted as at the time the meeting has not commenced., So where did the writer get his Information from?The management cautioned Individuals and groups not to play politics with the issue of The State owned university as the recent post was a malicious attempt to smear and discredit the personality of the Governor.The Vice Chancellor, Professor Samuel Oye Bandele, in an interview has said there is no Professor Aribisala in the Faculty Of Science of the university, So who was the ghost Professor that was slapped?For the record Governor Ayodele Fayose has shown genuine intention to ensure the Asuu strike is over by listening to the complaints of Lecturers ranging from issues of Tax, Contributory Pension, prompt payment of monthly subvention,etc.The Good news is that with the Effort of the Governor, state government, and Eksu Management and staff, the long awaited full accreditation of the Eksu College of Medicine has been granted the university by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.Ekiti State University Management however plead with the general public that the viral post is A lie, misrepresentation of events, dishonest, and an evil attempt to bring Ekiti State into disrepute.The Vice Chancellor , Professor Bandele, also assured parents and guardians that the normal academic calendar will resume as soon as negotiations are concluded with the Unions.Deji Aleshinloye,Public Relations Officer