Fulani Herdsmen Kill Two Policemen,Four Others

No fewer than six persons were feared dead, weekend, in a heavy gun battle between officers of Benue State Police Command and over 200 herdsmen at Yogbo community in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

It was reliably gathered that the suspected herdsmen had attacked and set many houses and farm produce ablaze in the community, before being confronted by the Police drafted to maintain peace and security in the community.

The entire Yogbo community has been deserted by the locals for fear of being killed by the rampaging herdsmen. Confirming the development, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu, in a statement yesterday, said: “The Police officers deployed to Yogbo community came under serious attack by heavily-armed militia group numbering about 200.

“Our Police team braced up to the challenge and engaged them in a gun battle. Three of the militants died in the battle, but their corpses were taken away by their fleeing members, some of who suffered severe gunshot wounds.

“Sadly, however, the Police lost one non-commissioned officer, while another one is yet to be seen. One other person whose identity is yet to be ascertained, but believed to be a resident of the area, also died in Adamawa, too Meanwhile, an unconfirmed number of persons have been killed in a clash between herdsmen and villagers in Song Local Government Area of Adamawa State. The clash, which occurred in Samba and Shore villages on Friday, also left many houses destroyed.

It was gathered that trouble started when the herders took their cattle to a pond said to be the only source of water in the area. This led to a confrontation between the herdsmen and one of the villagers, who was said to have been injured. On learning about the incident, the villagers attacked the herdsmen, reportedly killing an unconfirmed number.

The herders then launched a reprisal attack. Some persons were also said to have died in the reprisal attack, while houses were also burnt down. Othman Abu-Bakr, spokesman of Adamawa Police Command, confirmed there was an attack but could not give details, promising that “when I get the details, I will call you back. I’m not sure of the casualties yet.” He also said the command had not been able to make any arrest regarding the incident.

