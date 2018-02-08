Fulani Herdsmen Kill Police SARS Commander In Oyo State

Published:

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed the Officer-in-charge of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Saki, Oyo State.

The officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), whose name was not disclosed by the Command, was said to have been macheted to death by the suspected Fulani herdsmen during an operation in a forest around Saki-Ogboro Road in Oke Ogun.

The incident is coming barely two weeks after the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, and other top officers held a stakeholders meeting to address crises between farmers and herdsmen.

The meeting, held at the Eleyele Headquarters of the Command in Ibadan.

According to a source, who pleaded anonymity, a combined team of police officers and SARS operatives arrested some suspected Fulani herdsmen on the ground of disturbing public peace a day earlier, but the men were ambushed by another gang of herdsmen during another attempt to arrest two other suspects.

The development has led to fear in Saki and its environs.

Police spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident said four suspects had been arrested in connection with the death of the officer.

