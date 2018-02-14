Fulani Herdsmen Finally Agree To Obey Benue Anti-Open Grazing Law

Published:





Fulani herdsmen have agreed to obey the Benue Anti-Open Grazing Law, after several attacks that have led to the death of many people in the state, Governor David Umahi has disclosed. Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday, the governor, however, said herdsmen asked for time to allow them key into the implementation of the law and that the Federal Government should see animal husbandry as part of its Agricultural programme.



He said the committee had also restated its commitment to pursue peace, ensure disarmament of any militia groups as well as the arrest of any group harbouring militia. Speaking on the comment that Benue belong to Fulani by conquest, Umahi said: “In our own conviction, we believe that Benue has the right to make laws and whoever stays in Benue has the duty to obey the law and the responsibility to dialogue with the state if they feel the law will not favour them.”





Speaking further, Umahi said: “We observed that all the parties are willing to make peace and we are looking at the conditions and suggestions of the various groups handed over to us as the way forward to having peace.“From discussions, it was agreed by the parties that Benue State has the right to make laws and that individuals or group of people that are in the state have a duty to obey the law.





"They also have a duty to meet with the authorities of the law to dialogue on any section of the law that they believe will not favour them.“The cheering news is that the herdsmen in Benue and Nasarawa states are willing to abide by the Open Grazing Prohibition Law of Benue State but they would need more time for ranching and support from the Federal Government to move into grazing reserves,” he added.

