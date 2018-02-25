Fulani Herdsmen Denies Plan To Attack South East States

Published:





The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), South East zone, have said that they have no grudges against any state in the zone, let alone plotting any form of attack on the area. The group said that their main reason for being in the southeast zone is to seek greener pasture where they can feed their cattle, and not to cause terrorism in the area.





The Chairman of MACBAN in the zone, Gidado Sadiqu, while addressing members during a meeting held in Enugu, said that the members were conscious of the negative information being spread in the country about his members.





Sadiqu urged Nigerians to disregard media reports that "Fulani herdsmen planning to attack Anambra and Enugu states.”He said the MACBAN leadership has initiated measures to lessen the menace of herdsmen/farmers’ clashes across the borders of all the southeast zone.

