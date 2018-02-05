Fulani Herdsmen Are Not Criminals - ACF

Published:

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria are not criminals. Clashes between herders and farmers in some parts of Nigeria have left scores of persons dead, with the Federal Government planning to negotiate with the association.





This has generated much fuss across the country but Secretary General of the ACF, Anthony Sani, has however said the members of the body are not criminals. "Miyetti Allah is an umbrella body of herdsmen, but that does not suggest that the majority of its members are criminals who perpetuate the crimes of killing innocent people, including children who are not party to the feud,” he said.

Share This