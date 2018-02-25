FRSC Rescues Pregnant Woman From Kidnappers In Lagos

Published:

At about 0730HRS this morning of Sunday 25th February, 2018, a team of Badagry Unit of FRSC led by Assistant Route Commander P Danboyi accosted a vehicle with registration number KTU 356 CE at AP filling station before Aradagun Bus stop in Badagry, Lagos.In the vehicle were two suspected kidnappers (male) and a pregnant woman who was their victim.The pregnant woman sustained body injuries and was rescued to Ola-Oki hospital Ibereko where she immediately gave birth to a baby boy.The two kidnappers were about being burnt by irate mob when some soldiers arrived the scene and arrested them and handed them over to the Nigeria Police in Badagry .The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed appreciation to the galant officers and commended them for their bravery while assuring the members of the public that his men are not only on the road to see to their traffic safety but also their security by cooperating with other law enforcement agencies to shield them from marauders and banditsSignedBisi Kazeem,Corps Commander,Corps Public Education OfficerFRSC