Fraud: Another N24m Jamb Fund Missing In Nasarawa

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered another fraud of N26 million allegedly perpetrated by former Nasarawa State coordinator simply identified as Tanko. JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, told newsmen that Tanko had apologised to the JAMB audit team for his inability to account for the money for unknown reasons.





Benjamin said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the police had been invited to assist in recovering money allegedly stolen by its officials in the Abuja headquarters and the state offices. The development came barely one week after the board uncovered a N36 million fraud allegedly perpetrated by its Benue State sales clerk.





Tanko was said to have embezzled the money he generated from the sale of the scratch cards hitherto used by candidates to either gain access to the JAMB website for registration or other services. The officer, in his confessional statement, claimed that the unsold scratch cards were burnt when he was involved in a car crash, even as he failed to account for the ones he sold before a ban was placed on the use of scratch cards in 2016.

