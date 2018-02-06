France's First Sex Doll Brothel Opens For Business In Paris...$150 For One Hour

Published:

For those who've dreamed of spending time with a sex doll in Paris, France's first love poupee brothel has made those dreams a reality.Meet Lily, Sofia, and Kim, a few of the brothel's working silicone girls, known as "Xdolls." For around $110, you can book an hour with the doll of your choice through the website. A two-hour solo visit will run you around $185, and if you'd like to share the experience as a couple, it'll run you around $150 for one hour.Each doll has her own profile for online perusal: Lily is "Fine à la poitrine généreuse" (or, per Google Translate, because my high school French is rusty, "Thin with generous bosom"); Sofia bills herself, in first-person copy, as: "I am the most athletic and strongest of the Xdolls"; and Kim is green-eyed and has a "form" that is "très..très.. généreuses."Source:Forbes