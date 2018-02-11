Four Policemen Missing As Herdsmen Attack Police Patrol Team In Benue

Published:

The Benue State Police Command have declared four of its officers missing after suspected herdsmen ambushed a police mobile force patrol team in Ayilamo in Logo Local Government Area.

During the ambush, the attackers set one of the patrol vehicles ablaze. The attack occurred when the team were returning from an operation in some villages in the local government.

Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Fatai Owoseni, confirmed the attack, adding that a search is on for the missing officials.

